Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILUGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.59.

About Iluka Resources

(Get Rating)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU)

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.