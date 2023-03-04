Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is an increase from Iluka Resources’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

About Iluka Resources

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.