Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.60

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 2200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$83.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

