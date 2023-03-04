IMI plc (LON:IMI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 17.40 Per Share

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,582 ($19.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($12.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,630 ($19.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,028.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,467.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,324.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMI. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,655 ($19.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($21.48) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

