Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of IMMX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 33,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,933. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Immix Biopharma

IMMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

