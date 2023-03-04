Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Trading 2% Higher

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.36 and last traded at $51.26. 337,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 419,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.