Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €38.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($40.96) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($20.96).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

