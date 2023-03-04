Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,093 shares traded.

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 29.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

