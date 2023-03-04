Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,931,400 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 4,334,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49,314.0 days.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance
OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $10.65 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (IFSUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.