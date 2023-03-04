Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,931,400 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 4,334,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49,314.0 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $10.65 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Get Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane alerts:

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.