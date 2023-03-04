Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NGVT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.67.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Up 0.2 %

NGVT stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after buying an additional 433,173 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Ingevity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after acquiring an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingevity by 12.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after acquiring an additional 104,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.