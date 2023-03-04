Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

INO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,726.74% and a negative return on equity of 98.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 182.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 81,655 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

