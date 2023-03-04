Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $44.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 69.5% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 113.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 210,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

