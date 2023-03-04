Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) COO Sells 174 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) COO Stephanie Buckner sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $11,108.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $65.73 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 10,871,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $494,304,000 after buying an additional 566,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,882,029 shares of the software’s stock valued at $130,377,000 after purchasing an additional 452,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock valued at $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altair Engineering Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

