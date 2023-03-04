Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 874 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $19,883.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $226,170.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Todd Berard sold 3,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $87,535.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Todd Berard sold 6,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $162,760.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Todd Berard sold 501 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $8,466.90.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

BLFS stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 179,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,830. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 993,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 389,812 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $8,673,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.