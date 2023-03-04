Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $5,051,760.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,148.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DASH stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

