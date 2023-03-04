Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $169.11. 1,019,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,751. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.97 and a 12 month high of $222.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after buying an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,608,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,803,000 after buying an additional 107,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $380,823,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.