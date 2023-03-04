Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CEO Sells 333,334 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,334 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $4,883,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rathnagirish Mathrubootham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $5,116,661.55.

On Monday, February 13th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $4,566,812.34.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 1,383,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,283. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $78,846,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

