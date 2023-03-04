Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.
  • On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00.
  • On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.
  • On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.45. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

