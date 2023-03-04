Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $6,640,000.00.

On Thursday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $7,400,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.

Moderna stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.45. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

