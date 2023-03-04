Insider Selling: OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Director Sells 40,870 Shares of Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jorge Colon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 1st, Jorge Colon sold 30,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $904,200.00.

NYSE:OFG opened at $30.02 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

