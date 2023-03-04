Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells 710 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Penumbra stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.38. 292,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.87. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $274.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,356.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.