Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of RXDX traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,423. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. Prometheus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
