Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RXDX traded up $2.50 on Friday, reaching $125.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,423. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $127.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. Prometheus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RXDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

