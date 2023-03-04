Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 130,648 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 130,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,918. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 5.29.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 255,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.