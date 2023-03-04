Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 130,648 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 130,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,182,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,918. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 5.29.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,906,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,553,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 278,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,673,000 after buying an additional 255,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,196,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares during the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.