Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,228,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $404,550.00.

NYSE IOT traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,103,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $3,109,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

