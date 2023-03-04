Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells 125,573 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 125,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,593,521.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,574,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,087,346.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

SKYT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 354,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $528.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 4.78. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $20.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,344 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

