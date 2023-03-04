Insider Selling: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells 11,071 Shares of Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 3,976,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

