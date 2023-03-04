Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Down 1.8%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16). 84,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 124,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).

Insig AI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.20. The firm has a market cap of £13.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insig AI news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,201.28). Insiders own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers ESG Disclosure research tools; Filing DB, a database of extracted and structured text from company filings and is optimized for investors; and Bespoke data science solutions. Insig AI Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

