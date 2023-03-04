Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$228.00

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2023

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.08.

About Intact Financial

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.