Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Lowered to C$228.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$231.00 to C$228.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IFCZF. TD Securities cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Intact Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $143.80 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $157.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.08.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

