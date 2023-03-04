Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.