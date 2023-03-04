Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

IAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $35,445.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 77.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

