Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.63.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.98. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 112.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

