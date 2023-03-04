Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 137,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 45,085 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Trading of Intercorp Financial Services
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
