International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 31st total of 3,365,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 213.8 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABWF remained flat at $1.90 during trading hours on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

