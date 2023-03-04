International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROYMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of International Distributions Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.67.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

Shares of International Distributions Services stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

