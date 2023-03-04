International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Raised to $66.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,898 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,229,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,024,000 after buying an additional 305,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,025,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,905,000 after buying an additional 230,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after buying an additional 1,050,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,969,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,018,000 after buying an additional 79,232 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.