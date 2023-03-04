inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.25 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

inTEST Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

About inTEST

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

