inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.00 million-$32.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.25 million. inTEST also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
inTEST Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. inTEST has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INTT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on inTEST (INTT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.