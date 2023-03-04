Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $113,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.52. 1,550,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

