Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,500 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,915,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

