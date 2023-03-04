Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. 12,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $83.83.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

