Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,199. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $188.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.502 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

