Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:OIA opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $7.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 31.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

