Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Lowered by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,975 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 17.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

