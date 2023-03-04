Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,052,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $82.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

