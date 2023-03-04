Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTN opened at $10.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTN. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.