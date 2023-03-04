Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
VRIG stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.07.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
