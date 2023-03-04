Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $1.75 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Invitae to $2.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitae from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invitae to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. Invitae has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.21. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 59.44% and a negative net margin of 601.64%. The company had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57,196 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.