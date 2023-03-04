Invitoken (INVI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last week, Invitoken has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and $56,762.46 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00007580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00424331 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.73 or 0.28681993 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Invitoken Token Profile

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

