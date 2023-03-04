IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.12 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $619.63 million and $8.12 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004456 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

