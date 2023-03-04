IOTA One Day Volume Reaches $7.04 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000983 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $610.57 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000138 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.