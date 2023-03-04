iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 5,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTJ Get Rating ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 418,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 38.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

