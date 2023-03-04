iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $2,148,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $15,474,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 124,031 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

