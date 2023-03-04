iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stake Reduced by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $238.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.58. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $265.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

