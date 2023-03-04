iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,092,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $419.59. The company had a trading volume of 802,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,676. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $501.09.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

